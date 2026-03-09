UCO Bank Appoints Rajesh Kumar Ailawadi As Shareholder Director Until January 2028

UCO Bank has appointed Rajesh Kumar Ailawadi as Shareholder Director with effect from March 8, 2026. |

Kolkata: UCO Bank has strengthened its board with the appointment of Rajesh Kumar Ailawadi as Shareholder Director, bringing decades of experience in legal and administrative functions within the financial services sector.

The bank confirmed that Rajesh Kumar Ailawadi assumed office as Shareholder Director on March 8, 2026. His appointment follows his election in accordance with Section 9(3)(i) of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970. According to the filing, he will hold the position until January 9, 2028, providing shareholder representation on the bank’s board during this period.

Ailawadi brings more than 37 years of experience from the Life Insurance Corporation of India, where he served in several key roles across departments, including marketing, personnel and industrial relations, estates, and legal. He most recently held the position of Executive Director (Legal) at LIC before retiring on December 31, 2025. His tenure involved handling diverse responsibilities and building expertise in legal and organizational matters.

The newly appointed director holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Kirori Mal College and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Campus Law Centre, both affiliated with the University of Delhi. The bank stated that he is not related to any existing directors on the board and is not debarred from holding the office of director by any order from SEBI or other regulatory authorities.

The appointment forms part of UCO Bank’s governance disclosures submitted to stock exchanges under regulatory requirements. The bank informed exchanges that the appointment details are provided in accordance with the SEBI Master Circular dated July 11, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the regulatory disclosure submitted by UCO Bank dated March 9, 2026. The content has been prepared using only the information contained in the provided document and does not include external sources, independent verification, or additional analysis beyond the disclosed material.