Can Mumbai Rains Make You Money, How Can Common People Trade NCDEX’s Weather Futures? Details Inside

NCDEX has launched India’s first weather futures contract linked to Mumbai rainfall. | AI Image |

Mumbai: For years, Mumbai’s monsoon meant traffic jams, flooded roads, delayed trains and endless rain discussions. Now, the rains could also become a trading opportunity for common investors. The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) has launched India’s first weather futures contract called RAINMUMBAI.

The new contract allows people to trade based on Mumbai’s rainfall levels during the monsoon season. The idea is simple — if rainfall is higher or lower than normal, traders can make gains depending on their positions.

What Is RAINMUMBAI?

The contract is linked to Mumbai’s cumulative rainfall deviation during June, July, August and September. NCDEX compares actual rainfall with Mumbai’s 30-year average rainfall data collected by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This is not weather prediction. It is a financial product designed to help businesses and traders manage risks linked to rainfall changes.

How Can Common People Trade?

Retail investors can participate just like they trade commodity futures on NCDEX. If traders believe Mumbai may receive lower or higher rainfall than normal, they can take positions accordingly.

NCDEX has fixed a multiplier of Rs 50 for every 1 millimetre rainfall deviation. This means profits and losses move depending on rainfall data published by the exchange.

For example, if rainfall sharply falls below normal levels and a trader has taken the correct position, the trader can earn profits from the contract settlement.

Who Can Benefit?

Apart from traders, sectors affected by weather can also benefit. Farmers, tourism businesses, airlines, construction companies and power firms can use these contracts to reduce financial losses caused by changing weather conditions.

Why Mumbai?

NCDEX selected Mumbai because the city has highly tracked rainfall data and strong market participation potential. The contracts are cash-settled and no physical delivery is involved.

Globally, weather derivatives are already popular in markets like the US and Japan. With RAINMUMBAI, India has now entered the weather trading market as well.