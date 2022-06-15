Can I Open A Demat Account Without A Pan Card?

The demat account the dematerialized account is almost similar to the bank account in particular functionality. These also lock all activity performed by an individual in the stock market & keep the records of a financial instrument in the electronic format. The Demat account delivered various benefits to every people willing to trade in bonds, mutual funds, shares & ETFs.



Dish Demat accounts have significantly speeded up the method of trading & also minimized the particular risk of damage and loss/ associated with the paper-based trades. This procedure of operating the Demat account is very simple & quick & simple & quick & quiet uniform across the brokerage banks, farms, and some other financial institutions which facilitate online trading.

But huge people wonder whether they can open the Demat account without the PAN card. And these guides came to throw the light on that topic.



Demat accounts can be opened offline by visiting an office of the stock broker/ the bank providing demat facilities. Also, you can open the Demat account online. Many brokers provide a free Demat account opening facility. Also, give you brokerage houses deliver three types of accounts as online trading, demat combined in one through their accounts combined in one, through the accounts of them.

Is the PAN card a must for Demat account opening?



Yes, this is. You cannot open the Demat account without having a pan card. Industrial required to so an original PAN card when opening the Demat account. And you have to submit a copy of the PAN card additionally. To open a demat account, you have to read this blog carefully.

If a demat account has just joint holders, then these joint account holders also are needed to submit the PAN card.

Importance of PAN card:



Generally, pan stands for the permanent account number. PAN Card is an essential document that all Indian citizens have to make. The PAN number lets the income tax department link all the financial transactions you make. According to the IT department, a PAN is a soul identification for every financial transaction in a security market, respective of the transaction amounts.

As per law, only a person can hold one pan card. Wants to be assigned your pan card number does not change during the lifetime- whether you move to another country or city.

Opening the Online Demat Account:

To open a demat account, you have to produce a few key documents as part of the protocol & complete the KYC procedure.



Every individual has to submit the below-given list of documents for opening a demat account:



● Identity proof like driving license, UID, voter id, pan card, etc

● Address proof such as Aadhar card, ration card, passport/voter ID card.

● Income proof in the form of the income tax return is important for those who want to trade in the derivative such as futures and options.

● Bank account proof with the cancelled cheque

● PAN card

● Some passport size photograph

Once these documents are submitted, they are verified before processing the request and opening the account.

A pan card is an essential document when applying for the Demat account, especially following these recent changes in the rule. Also, you cannot open the demat account without having a PAN card. SEBI has created the PAN cards mandatory through the circular dated 27th April 2007. According to the circular, this is important to submit the PAN card when opening the Demat account, regardless of an objective/ size of an investment.



The applicant has to show his original PAN card while opening this account. Also, he has to submit the self-attested copy of the PAN card with another document.

If there are various holders for the demat account, all these joint account holders should produce their PAN. The person can also open multiple Demat accounts without any limitation. All the accounts belonging to the individual are also linked to one pan card. In the case of online trading, a PAN card is also essential.

When is the critical document which every Indian citizen should possess? PAN numbers consolidate all the financial transactions in a place.

The income tax department generally identifies the pan as a shoe identification of all your transaction in a security market, regardless of the amount—this law apartment the person to hold only one pan card. Once generated, the PAN number does not change throughout your life, even when you move to other countries or cities.



This pen card is the critical requirement for applying for the Demat account. For all those people who are searching for an alternative to open the Demat account without submitting a PAN number, this is essential to note that you have to submit your pan card unless you are exempted from obtaining this due to some few circumstances, in which case you are permitted to open the Limited purpose beneficiary owner account. This account also allows you to sell the physical security You already possess.

People belonging to scheduled tribes of the North-eastern region are allowed to open the Demat account without having a pan card is the plan to invest less than 50000 insecurities.

Other than it, entities under the section 12 1992 act of SEBI are exempted from submitting the PAN card for opening the Demat account. Also, this account for one month, after which they are frozen if a pan card is not produced.

Lastly:



The pan card is the main requirement for opening the Demat account for every Indian citizen and NRIs. You can also open the Demat account without having a pan card if you fall under any of the exceptions of this particular rule. The important Spanish document in India and the prerequisite for that person who is willing to enter the space of trading on the securities & some other financial instruments.