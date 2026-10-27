Can Anup Bagchi Boost HDFC Bank’s Earnings? Here's Why Competition With ICICI Bank Remains A Major Challenge

Anup Bagchi takes charge at HDFC Bank as CEO. |

Mumbai: As Anup Bagchi takes charge as Managing Director and CEO of HDFC Bank on October 27, he faces a crucial challenge: improving profitability, strengthening margins and narrowing the performance gap with rival ICICI Bank.

Despite being India's largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank has struggled to match ICICI Bank's earnings momentum following its merger with HDFC Ltd in July 2023.

Bagchi , a former ICICI Bank executive director, now faces the task of converting HDFC Bank's massive scale into stronger shareholder returns.

Earnings Growth Gap

HDFC Bank reported a 4.7 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 19,510 crore for the September quarter of FY27. Net interest income (NII) increased 9.7 percent to Rs 34,620 crore.

In comparison, ICICI Bank recorded a 20.1 percent jump in net profit to Rs 14,843 crore, while NII surged 17.7 percent to Rs 25,339 crore.

Although HDFC Bank continues to generate higher absolute profits, ICICI Bank's faster earnings growth highlights the competitive pressure facing the new leadership.

For investors, sustained profitability and stronger returns remain critical measures of performance.

Margin Pressure

Net interest margins (NIMs) present another challenge for Bagchi.

HDFC Bank's NIM declined to 3.16 percent in Q2 FY27 from 3.26 percent in the preceding quarter. ICICI Bank, meanwhile, reported a considerably higher margin of 4.18 percent.

While differences in business models and asset composition influence margins, the gap underlines HDFC Bank's need to improve lending profitability and funding efficiency.

Higher deposit costs, changing loan composition and interest-rate movements could continue influencing margins.

Deposit Challenge

HDFC Bank's deposit mobilisation remains central to its profitability strategy.

During Q2 FY27, total deposits increased 18.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 33.27 lakh crore, while gross advances rose 16.3 percent to Rs 32.20 lakh crore.

However, low-cost current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew just 10.8 percent, compared with 22.8 percent growth in term deposits.

Consequently, CASA accounted for 31.6 percent of total deposits, against ICICI Bank's reported average CASA ratio of 35.8 percent.

Although the two ratios are calculated differently, they highlight the importance of attracting cheaper and stable funding.

Merger Integration

The HDFC Ltd merger significantly expanded HDFC Bank's balance sheet, creating opportunities for cross-selling and customer acquisition.

However, the enlarged loan portfolio also increased funding requirements, making deposit mobilisation and cost management essential.

Bagchi must now strengthen customer relationships while improving the bank's funding mix and operational efficiency.

Investor Expectations

The leadership transition comes as investors increasingly focus on earnings growth, margins and returns rather than balance-sheet size alone.

Bagchi's biggest test will be demonstrating that HDFC Bank can accelerate profitability without compromising growth or asset quality.

Whether he can narrow ICICI Bank's performance advantage will depend on sustained improvements across these indicators.