'C In CA Stands For Chindi Chor’: X User Takes The Internet Through A Dating Ordeal

Money appears to be paramount to the CA in question. |

Dating in the 21st century is a complicated 'affair'. And in the age of dating apps and websites, that task has, in many ways, only become more cumbersome in its own ways.

An X user took to their personal account to reveal the ordeal, that their friend allegedly had to go through. The user takes the internet through the accounts of the friend who was in a relationship with a Chartered Accountant.

Chartered Accountant or CAs, as they are stylistically abbreviated, are a tranche of venerated professionals, given the complexity involved in becoming one and the paycheque that they are bestowed with.

C IN CA STANDS FOR ‘CHINDI CHOR’



my roommate once dated a CA named Aditya & he sent an Excel sheet of all the expenses done by him during their relationship.



Everything was fine but she hated how the guy handled expenses between them. Bill toh split karwata hi tha, gifts bhi… pic.twitter.com/9u40C9ehFy — sehaj (@sehahaj) May 27, 2024

In this instance, the user talks about how the CA in question, not only created, but also consistently maintained an excel sheet along with other paraphernalia of a relationship that the CA had with their partner for a span of 7 months.

From the post, one could only deduce and extensively fiscally conservative or to put it bluntly, miserly individual. This, as, according to the user their friend to deal with extensively money-minded individuals.

Giving a gist of the situation, the user said, "Everything was fine but she hated how the guy handled expenses between them. Bill toh split karwata hi tha, gifts bhi saala COD pe bhejta tha usko"

The user shared the screenshots of the bizarre excel sheet. In the sheet, the CA mentioned a GST of 18 per cent. In addition, the alleged CA also detailed out each and every expenditure, including money spent on a Mortin Coil to coffee and movie dates.

The user concludes the post with a caveat and spoke against romanticizing certain problematic demeanour in individuals, including high-paid, High-net-worth folks like CAs an Engineers.

The X user sighted popular culture to make their point and said, "Please Amazon miniTV stop glorifying these CA ke 14’s as green flags. Kaha apke Jamnapaar show ka CA itna good looking hoke bhi caring hai aur kaha ye aditya jo caring ke naam pe saal mein bas ekbar mere dost ki ITR file karwata that."