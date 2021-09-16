Byju's acquires coding platform Tynker to continue US expansion

Edtech firm Byju's will acquire coding platform Tynker for an undisclosed amount to further accelerate expansion in US market expansion, according to a joint statement issued by both companies.

The acquisition will not only help expand Byju's footprint in the US by providing access to the more than 60 million students and over one lakh schools in Tynker's existing global user base, but is also key for both brands who share the same vision to make coding accessible for students.

"Joining forces with Tynker will unlock the ability for us to bring imagination to life for hundreds of millions of students through coding.

"Our goal is to ignite a love for programming in children globally and we feel strongly that Tynker's creative coding platform and approach to making programming fun and intuitive for kids will get us there even faster," Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said in the statement.

Tynker claims that its coding platform has been used by over 60 million kids and one lakh schools in 150 countries.

After the acquisition, Tynker co-founders Krishna Vedati, Srinivas Mandyam and Kelvin Chong will remain in their roles.

"At Tynker, we believe that kids of all ages should develop the critical thinking skills needed to become the 'makers of tomorrow'.

"We wholeheartedly believe that joining the Byju's family can help children on a global level develop the fundamental STEM skills that will serve them well as they progress in school and ultimately help prepare them for careers in both technical and non-technical fields," Vedati said.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Over the last year and a half, Byju's has acquired two additional major edtech companies in the US - Osmo and Epic. All three acquisitions are part of Byju's goal of investing $1 billion in the US edtech market in the next three years.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 06:12 PM IST