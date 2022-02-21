Buyhive launches ‘Expert Sourcing Network’ platform; to serve B2B buyers globally

Hong Kong-based BuyHive today announced the global launch of its ‘Expert Sourcing Network’ platform to serve B2B buyers from around the world. The company said its platform will provide buyers a trustworthy and quality sourcing experience using locally-based sourcing experts spread throughout Asia. BuyHive is looking to onboard 5,000 sourcing experts to its platform.

Starting today, the BuyHive platform is live with 500 independent sourcing experts spread across seven Asian countries and territories; including India, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Thailand.

Targeted at small, mid-sized retailers, sellers on e-commerce platforms

BuyHive’s Expert Sourcing Network platform is targeted at small or mid-sized retailers or sellers on eCommerce platforms – such as Amazon & eBay – based in the USA, UK and Europe, who are seeking greater flexibility, affordability, and control in their global sourcing.

It will enable these buyers to find and work directly with independent sourcing experts specializing in a variety of product categories, including Fashion, Textiles & Fabrics, Automotive Parts, Garden & Outdoor, Electronics, Smart Home & Appliances, Home, Kitchen & Office, and Toys & Games, among others. The platform will utilize the ‘gig economy’ approach to match or recommend experienced sourcing experts for sourcing-as-a-service, on a project or ‘gig’ basis.

Buyers will be able to avail themselves of the new services at a special launch price of $299 at https://thebuyhive.com/freelancer/. BuyHive sourcing experts will offer a variety of sourcing services; including supplier shortlisting and recommendation to help buyers find and connect with relevant local manufacturers, running supplier audits as well as quality audits for manufactured goods, and supervising shipments to ensure timely delivery.

Connecting buyers, supplies across globe

BuyHive Co-founder and CEO Minesh Pore said, “The platform marks a huge step forward in realising our vision to democratise specialised sourcing – otherwise accessible only to the largest buyers and brands worldwide – by digitizing it. Our Expert Sourcing Network platform will connect buyers and suppliers from all over the world using the best sourcing experts and technology, so they can do business with greater trust and transparency.”

BuyHive also said that it has received more than 2,000 applications in the last three months from independent sourcing experts from nine Asian countries and territories; including India, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Thailand, in addition to several EU countries and the USA.

All of BuyHive’s experts have to undergo a strict screening process prior to their selection. “We filter sourcing experts who have experience working in big corporations, to make sure they have high standards in sourcing and also have several years of working experience, and we interview each of them to assess them before onboarding them,” Pore added.

“The independent sourcing experts on our platform are well-equipped with knowledge on issues of compliance, quality and technical aspects of manufacturing and are subject matter experts in a single product category, thereby providing buyers with reliable advice and recommendations,” Pore added.

BuyHive said that it is continually adding more independent sourcing experts in all Asian sourcing markets to better serve the specific needs of global buyers, and it aims to grow the network to 5,000 sourcing experts by the end of this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 12:24 PM IST