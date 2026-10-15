Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Reports ₹331 Crore Revenue In Q2 FY27, PAT Up 18.7%

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances |

Mumbai: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances on 15 October 2026 reported its standalone financials for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026.

Quarterly Performance

The company registered a revenue of ₹331 crore in Q2 FY27, marking a 13.1% year-on-year growth. Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 18.7% to ₹20 crore from ₹17 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA and Margins

EBITDA for the quarter stood at ₹32 crore, a 13.3% increase year-on-year. Material margin contracted by 160 basis points year-on-year to 36.2%, driven by commodity inflation.

Half-Yearly Overview

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, the company reported a revenue of ₹545 crore, growing by 13.5% over H1 FY26. PAT for H1 FY27 was ₹29 crore, an increase of 24.1% compared to ₹23 crore in H1 FY26.

Operational Highlights

The company experienced its highest ever quarterly revenue in retail channels. It also successfully launched India's first 5-star rated cooktop ‘RENZ PRO COOKTOP’ and won an award for its Unicurve Triply Pressure Cooker.

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Management Commentary

Swetha Sagar, Manager and Chief Business Officer, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances, said the company is focused on sustaining a healthy growth trajectory through investments in brand, consumer-centric innovation, premiumisation strategy, and improved geographic reach. Sagar also mentioned a robust start to the festive season with Onam.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.