Busy Days For Markets Ahead, As 8 IPOs Slated To Be Issued This Week

The season of IPOs continue to bring new entities into the frame. After blockbuster IPOs of RK Swamy and JG Chemical, that were oversubscribed in the previous weeks, Gopal Snacks that was listed last week, will be available before being listed, until 11 March.

At first comes Pratham EPC Projects, an Ahmedabad-based SME, which is an infrastructure development company, dabbles in the fields of Irrigation Power & Industrial and Oil & Gas pipelines. The opening date for the IPO is 11 March, the closing date is on 13 March. The issue price is pegged at Rs 71 - Rs 75. A total of 4,800,000 shares are on offer at the NSE. The company will be listed on 18 March.

Then comes another Infra company, AVP Infracon, Chennai-based SME, will also be listed on the National Stock Exchange. The company claims to have collaborated with Tamil Nadu and Union governments for development of road infrastructure. The opening date for the IPO is on 13 March, with its scheduled for 15 March. The Issue price is between Rs 71 - Rs 75. A total of 6,979,200 share will be offered, with the company's listing scheduled for 20 March.

Another company from Gujarat, based out of Surat, KP Green Engineering is a mainline company, that is another power/ energy infrastructure solution firm, that has worked in construction of electricity transmission line towers, substation, along with solar module manufacturing. The issue price of the company stands at Rs 137 - Rs 144. Total shares on offer stand at 13,160,000. The opening date for the IPO is on March 15, with its closing slated to happen on 19 March. The listing date is not available.

Another mainline company, slated to be listed on both the NSE and BSE is the Kochi-based Popular Vehicles and Services. This company deals with multi-brand automobile. The company has its presence in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. A total of 20,391,651 shares will be available, when it is goes up on 12 March, with its closing date on 14 March. The issue price is pegged between Rs 280 - Rs 295. It is slated to be listed on 19 March.

Royal Sense, an SME based out of Delhi, supplies medical paraphernalia, is offering a total of 1,450,000 shares, at the issue price of Rs 68. The opening date for the IPO is 12 March, while closing on 14 March. The company will be listed on BSE on 19 March.

Krystal Integrated Services, a mainline company based out of Mumbai providing facilities management services. These services consist of amenities like housekeeping, sanitation, landscaping, and gardening. The IPO opens on 14 March, with closing slated on 18 March. The company will be listed on NSE and BSE on 21 March. The issue price is pegged at Rs 680 to Rs 715. A total of 4,197,552 shares will be on offer.

Another SME in line is Mumbai-based Enfuse Solutions, providing their services in integrated Digital solutions based on various apparatus including Artificial Intelligence. A total of 1200 shares are on offer. The IPO is slated to open on 15 March, with its closing scheduled for 19 March. The issue price is fixed at Rs 91 to Rs 96. The company will be listed on the NSE.

And finally we have Signoria Creation, a Jaipur-based SME, dealing with women apparel. A total of 1,428,000 shares will be on offer. The IPO will open on 12 March and close on 14 March. The issue price is pegged at Rs 61-Rs 65. The company is slated to be listed on NSE on March 19.