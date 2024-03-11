Boost For Jharkhand: Foundation Laid For ₹2,500 Cr Highway Projects

Representational Image | Pixabay

Giving impetus to the development of Jharkhand through building modern infrastructure, Union Transport and Highway Minister Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stones of highway projects to the tune of over Rs 2,500 crore on Sunday.

The minister, while laying the foundation stones virtually, said these projects whose foundation stones were laid include the construction of the four-laning of Tupudana to Kundibartoli section (including Khunti bypass) and the widening and upgradation of the Bero to Khunti section. The construction of the Bero to Khunti section will ease the traffic and boost the development of the surrounding areas.

With sustainability in mind

The construction of Khunti Bypass will make it easier for local products to reach the market, which will boost the economic and social development of the area, the minister said. "These projects will save time and fuel, which will reduce pollution.

Modern and high-quality roads will ensure easy and safe transportation. Economic activities will be encouraged and new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship will be created," he added. "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are committed to taking Jharkhand towards development through the construction of National Highways," he further said.

On Sunday, the minister laid the foundation stone for 22 National Highway Projects, spanning 268 Km and valued at over Rs 4,000 Crore in Mysuru, Karnataka.

Bypass to cut travel time by 2-hours

Notably, initiatives like the Huliyar-KB cross-Chunchanahalli-Nelligere road aim to enhance connectivity between Mysuru and North Karnataka. The Mysuru Ring Road, complete with service roads and RUBS, promises to alleviate city congestion, ensuring seamless traffic flow.

The 4-lane expansion of Belur-Hassan and Yedegowdanahalli-Bilikere road, coupled with the installation of ROBs at Hangarahalli and Holenarasipur Bypass, anticipates a notable 2-hour reduction in travel time.

The construction of a major bridge over the Lakshmanathirtha River seeks to decongest Hunsur Town, echoing the commitment to streamlined urban planning. Additionally, the development of Srinivasapura and Chintamani bypasses targets congestion reduction in both cities.

The strategic inclusion of major and minor bridges, as well as Road over Bridges (ROBs) on railway-level crossings, underscores a concerted effort to facilitate unhindered traffic movement.