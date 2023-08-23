Burger King India Appoints Roshini Bakshi As Additional Non-Executive Director Of The Company | File Image

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited (Formerly Known as Burger King India Limited) on Wednesday announced that the company has appointed Roshini Bakshi as an Additional Non-executive Director on the Board of the company with effect from August 23, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The said appointment was approved by the Board based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Through the filing, the company said that Roshini Bakshi will hold office up to the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company or three months from the date of appointment whichever is earlier.

About Roshini Bakshi

Roshini Bakshi is a Managing Director, Private Equity at Everstone Capital Asia Pte Ltd. based out of Singapore. Her role includes driving value creation in investee companies across all verticals in the areas of high-performance teams and human capital management, brand transformation and ESG. She also heads Diversity and Inclusion for the firm and its investments.

Currently, she is Director on the board of two public listed companies viz. Persistent Systems Limited and JM Financial Limited. Prior to Everstone, she was the CEO and Managing Director for the Walt Disney Company’s Consumer, media and retail business for South Asia, where she set up and grew the business to more than $400 million in revenue. Some of her earlier roles were with Unilever, American Express, Mattel, and Polaris. She was earlier on the board of Max Healthcare, the largest hospital network in India.

She supports Enterprise Singapore, A Govt. of Singapore enterprise as a mentor to some of the tech and consumer startups based in Singapore. In addition to this, she is the co-chair of the DEI committee at the Singapore Ventura Capital Association

Restaurant Brands Asia Limited shares

The shares of Restaurant Brands Asia on Wednesday at 12:37 pm IST were at Rs 116.35 , up by 0.22 percent.