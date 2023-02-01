Budget 2023: Modi government should go beyond acronyms and ensure action that is 'MISHTI' for environment and nature, writes B N Kumar

B N Kumar, Director – NatConnect Foundation |

The Modi government has a penchant for nice-sounding acronyms. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, announced MISHTI (means sweet in Bengali) – Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitat and Tangible Incomes – to be taken up wherever possible.

Ms Sitharaman seems to have missed out on the horrible AQI in cities. The so-called infrastructure development which is resulting in air pollution goes unchecked. We need some action such as spraying recycled water at construction and hill blasting sites to contain dust particles in the air.

Mangroves plantation exercise futile

While the government's interest in mangroves is welcome, the plantation exercise is futile as the sea plants grow on their own as long as there is inter-tidal water flow. In Pagote and off NH348 where mangroves have been massacred, the plants sprouted back when the tidal water was allowed to flow.

The mangroves or sand in coastal areas serve the purpose of arresting the tidal force. As there is no space left for any plantation of mangroves, the government could be looking at mudflats as an option. However, this will be disastrous as these areas are essential for maintaining biodiversity. Quoting UN Environment Programmes, “Together with coral reefs, seagrass meadows and intertidal mudflats and marshes, these complex interconnected ecosystems (read tropical mangroves) are home to a spectacular range of visiting and resident species of birds, mammals, invertebrates and fish, all of which helps to maintain the ecological functioning of mangroves.” Their destruction is a perfect recipe for a natural disaster, which has been proven many times and the BKC flooding is a reminder of that.

Extend nationally Maharashtra's scheme for conserving mangroves

Maharashtra has an excellent scheme for conserving mangroves under the Forest Act. This plan must be extended nationally and all mangroves transferred to the respective State Forest Departments for protection and conservation.

As regards wetlands, the latest Ramsar site the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS) is in dire straits with industrial and urban pollution killing the flora and fauna. The government must focus on protecting the existing water bodies. The Supreme Court has also mandated the protection of over 2,50,000 wetlands as per the NWIA. Yet, the ground action is deplorable to say the least, looking at the burial of wetlands in the MMR under guide development by CIDCO, NMSEZ or JNPA.

The Modi government should go beyond acronyms and ensure action that is 'MISHTI' for the environment and Nature.

