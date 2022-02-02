Budget 2022: Urban planning will prevent growing cities from crippling

As an urban planner and a strong proponent of sustainable development, I am thrilled with the Budget 2022 as it focuses on the long-term goals of varied sectors. It is anchored on a vision for India @ 100 years and has created a blueprint for sustainable development for India’s modernisation and transformation.

The focus on urban planning as a medium to look at the development of our cities is a very welcome move. As India’s urban population continues to increase and is slated to be 50% of its total population by 2047, a huge shift is required towards urbanisation to prevent our cities from crippling.

The proposal to focus on Tier 2 and 3 cities shall lead to a more balanced development. In addition, the allocation of Rs 250 crore to five institutions for developing new urban planning ideas is going to foster innovation. This would lead to a reimagination of our cities on a sustainable development model.

As part of PM’s announcement of India moving towards a Net Zero economy, the enhanced allocation towards sustainable transport with fossil fuel-free technology, solar power, etc., are all very purposeful proposals towards a circular economy.

The proposal to take the concept of TODs (Transit Oriented Development) to many other cities is a good urban design strategy and is a successful reaffirmation of India’s first TOD project for DDA called East Delhi Hub, designed by CP Kukreja Architects.

The proposal of a Masterplan for expressways across our country and establishing 100 cargo terminals in three years shall strengthen the infrastructure spine of the country.

The Budget has demonstrated a balance between the immediate needs of the country and the blueprint for a long-term sustainable development towards achieving the vision for India @ 100 in 2047.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 09:12 AM IST