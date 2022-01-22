Budget 2022: From more access to capital to reduction in GST, startups share their wishlist

India houses the third-largest cluster of startups in the world, which means nurturing them back to their feet can ensure an untold boost to employment rates, drawing maximum FDI channels to the country again. Startups want Nirmala Sitharaman to provide the ecosystem a more focused approach in terms of access to capital, allocation of more funds by the government, policy reforms for ease of doing business and creating a more supportive ecosystem in view of the pandemic’s impact. H

Here's the wishlist of startups:

Amit Relan, Director & Co-Founder, mFilterIt - tech startup

The government should subject digital advertising expenditures to auditing in the same way that it subjects other expenditures, which goes beyond determining if procedural regulations were followed and include auditing for results as well.The government, with a vision of a $1 trillion digital economy and the massive shift to digitalization in recent years, should also pay attention to the ad-tech industry and take financial steps to help India's existing ecosystem chart progress that will not only make India Atmanirbhar in the domain but also globally. Moreover, launching unique output-linked initiatives for the sector is crucial for India to position itself as a worldwide leader.”

Ashwini Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, ForeignAdmits--edtech startup

With the idea of creating a huge impact of 'Make in India', it is important to understand the role of startups too. The startups and their new ideas to contribute to the economy and localization need proper funding and budget too. Many of the economy-related issues would be solved with better startup conditions in the country. Not only would we be able to boost localization at its best, we would also be able to create jobs, more career opportunities, and customize the production according to the needs of our citizens. In this Budget, the government should consider reducing the GST, giving more funding to startups, and making the public data accessible to us. Startups should also get equity and interest-free loans in the growth stage so that they can help in contributing to the country’s economy.

Anup Patil, CEO of Intangles Lab Pvt. Ltd, a digital twin startup

2022 Budget is very critical for startups, considering that many have struggled to survive during the pandemic. Startups are looking forward to support from the government this year. The startup ecosystem's expectations are for some tax relaxations and startup-friendly measures for making it easier to incorporate a company, streamlining compliance mechanisms, and avenues for easier capital access for budding startups. Also, we are keen on hearing some initiatives to promote startups in tier 2 and tier 3 towns, making the whole ecosystem more inclusive.

Bala Sarda, CEO & Founder, VAHDAM India

As an entrepreneur, we have great hopes for this year's union budget, given the increased government support for the startup business. Reducing Long term Capital Gains Tax on Private Equity and making it at par with the public market. ‘You pay 10 percent tax on investments in stock markets but an entrepreneur pays ~27-28 percent tax on a business he has built from scratch’. Stronger subsidies on import of Capital Goods used for core manufacturing and value addition for exports.

Darpan Saini, CEO, Phyt.health--physiotherapy startup

A special focus on making health insurance affordable by reducing GST on premiums from 18 percent to 5 percent is a viable option. The government should make health insurance applicable for telehealth services such as doctor consultations or online physiotherapy to help patients recover from the comfort of their home. This is crucial for patients who can't visit a doctor due to COVID restrictions. Moreover, the FM could also look to increase the limit of deduction under Section 80D from Rs. 50 lakhs to Rs 1 lakh as this could help the common man combat the rising healthcare costs.

Himanshu Periwal, Co-Founder, unlu, celebrity driven learning platform

With regards to learning amongst college students and young professionals, we expect the government to 1) encourage universities to integrate new-age skills in their curriculum and 2) allow startups to become part of the Skill Development governing bodies, such as NSDC (national skill development corporation), MSDE (Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship), etc. This will ensure the innovations of new age startups are able to impact the learning ecosystem in India at scale.

Layak Singh, Founder & CEO- Artivatic.AI --insurertech startup

Since 2020, an atmosphere of uncertainties and challenges has plagued startups. And while startups have stepped up their game even during the pandemic, they could do with a helping hand from the Budget. Less cumbersome, liberal IPO policy guidelines, a revised compliance policy that’s easy especially for taxation purposes, and relaxation of tax obligations will lift a huge burden off our shoulders. Extending necessary exemptions to all companies that qualify as ‘startups’ such as the easing of angel tax and gift tax regulations will further incentivize Indian and overseas investors to engage with our sector—a heaven-sent opportunity for the industry.

Neha Indoria, co-founder, Boingg! D2C children's furniture brand

The expectation from the Budget is that it would augment a push towards the organised sector of India's furniture market, especially the children's furniture market (online and offline). We expect policies that level the playing field for the largely unorganised sector in India and also help augment the export market which at this point can be capitalised on given the global tendency to shift away from the Chinese market.

Nupur Khandelwal, Co-Founder, Navia Life Care-digital health startup

The Centre’s Budgetary allocation to the healthcare sector should be increased to at least 2.5 percent of the GDP to bridge several gaps that currently exist in the system. Further, tech driven-innovative healthcare solutions have played a pivotal role in fighting mankind’s biggest health crisis and healthcare providers have embraced these solutions to solve for accessibility. This year’s budget should focus on encouraging these solutions by way of tax benefits/ tax holidays and even establishing a healthcare innovation fund. The government should consider increasing funding to ABDM to accelerate the nationwide rollout and to ensure its long-term success.

Pallavi Agarwal, Founder & CEO, goSTOPS-hospitality startup

My top expectations from Budget 2022 for the hospitality sector are - a) increased investment towards boosting the tourism infrastructure, and b) provision of better accessibility and connectivity to remote and mini tourist locations for a large cross-section of the population. Attention must also be given to providing tax breaks and interest-free subsidy options, thereby increasing investment in the sector. We must also focus on setting up more entrepreneurial cells and upskilling centres to build a skilled workforce that enhances customer experience, and supports the overall ecosystem, at large.

Pankit Desai, Co-Founder and CEO, Sequretek-cybersecurity startup

For startups the fundamental issue continues to be ease of doing business and helping ease cash flow challenges. Some of the specific areas where we could use some better support would be around Employee stock options, especially around the taxation impact when the stocks vest (but not exercised) and provision for founders to receive ESOPs.

There is no difference in the regulatory compliances like ROC, GST, IT, RBI whether you are a startup or a large company. The amount of paperwork that is needed to run the company remains the same. By default for the period that you are a registered startup, one needs to be in a lower TDS bracket as the cash flow issues are quite severe.

Prasanna Rao, MD, Arya.ag

With the Union Budget for FY 22-23 on its way, we are hopeful that the Ministry will take steps that would resolve the disruptions in the agrichain ecosystem caused due to COVID-19. As a growing agritech player, we request the Ministry to exempt agritech startups from the payment of TDS for five years since their inception. In the initial years of a startup, the management of cash-flows become important. Exemption from TDS payment in the founding years will indeed help the start-ups in managing the cash- flows better. Agritech start-ups could also benefit from a graded tax structure allowing them to be at par with mature organisations over a window of 4-5 years.

With the Government facilitated credit guarantee schemes intended to provide liquidity to small farmers, entrepreneurs and businesses, as an embedded agfintech platform, we would urge the Ministry to cover our lending to the FPOs under these schemes.

Poshak Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Florence Capital (an Ethical Lending platform designed exclusively only for women)

The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be crucial for women as they have suffered disproportionately due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government’s latest Periodic Labour Force Survey shows the unemployment rate for women was 11.8% in Jan-Mar 2021 - even before the second wave of the pandemic hit – as compared to 10.5% in Jan-Mar 2020. The pandemic has forced more and more women to move to casual labor – 9.3% in Jan-Mar 2021 as against 7.7% in Jan-Mar 2020. So, the Budget needs to not just reverse this trend but create the ground for better formal sector job opportunities for women. This requires work from the ground up, including higher capital expenditure on education and health – issues that are key for women.A recent paper by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy found that the gender budgeting for the 2021-22 Union Budget was only about 5% of the total budget. We hope that the Budget for 2022-23 will prioritize spending on gender budgeting to help reduce inequalities.We are hopeful that 2022-23 will be a year of greater financial inclusion and easier access to credit for more Indians at a personal and enterprise level. We welcome the changes at the top level from the Government and sector-specific regulators.

Rohan Verma, Co-founder and CEO, Breathe Well-being-Health-tech

Indian tech-driven enterprises in the healthcare field are constantly developing and curating solutions to support India's healthcare infrastructure, the government should consider tax exemptions on funds received and a GST reduction to 3% from the existing 18 percent. The government should support digital health startups who are investing heavily in infrastructure by relaxing regulations and providing assistance or exemptions from some mandated compliance requirements.

Vicky Jain, Founder, uknowva-HR tech startup

Given the role of the technology sector in the growth of Digital India, it is expected that the government may implement effective and favorable policies, in creating the digital infrastructure and the ecosystem to support innovation.Similarly, incentivizing research and development of next-generation technologies like AI, ML, robotics, etc. could help leverage India’s cost-effective science and engineering talent to develop strategic capabilities in scientific and industrial research. Special provisions and schemes need to be introduced to increase Digital Education and relevant Digitization to foster employment generation as well as re-employment. Another important area to focus on is the upskilling and reskilling of the existing workforce.

Vijender Reddy Muthyala, Co-Founder, CEO DrinkPrime--water purification startup

While we have made great strides in building out access especially in rural areas, accessibility to drinking water remains a challenge. The government needs to provide incentives to inspire startups to tackle this issue. Only through a cohesive public and private partnership will we be able to solve this basic human right. One area the Government should investigate is the GST and other taxes levied on providers of drinking water. Water is an essential basic human necessity and should be taxed accordingly. DrinkPrime would like to work with the government to make drinking water more accessible and affordable to all Indians.

Vikram Singh, CEO & Founder, TechEagle, a leading Drone delivery company

A dedicated budget for Drones in the Healthcare Sector by the Government of India in the 2022 Budget is required to improve the sector and save lives. Drone delivery and air taxis require infrastructure policy in the urban landscape. Also, import duty exemptions or reductions shall be imposed on certain electrical and raw materials used in drone manufacturing. This might be done for a set number of years, with decisions being reviewed each year. As a result, corresponding items can be pushed to begin manufacturing during this time, creating an eco-system for India's Drone Manufacturing Hub. A distinct department (not a ministry) shall be formed for emerging Technology, possibly within the Ministry of IT, that would focus on the demands of UAVs as well, resulting in a more focused approach to UAVs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 09:49 PM IST