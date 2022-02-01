Budget 2022: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman goes paperless yet again, to present budget on 'Made in India' tablet

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2022-23 in a paperless format for the second year in a row. She was seen carrying a tablet kept inside a red coloured cover.

For the first time this year, there was no customary "halwa ceremony" - when the Finance Minister and officials have halwa a day before the Budget - because of Covid restrictions.

In a historic move, the Union Budget 2021 was presented in a digital format for the first time to promote the Government of India's (GoI) Digital India flagship programme.



Last year, the Budget was presented in a digital format for the first time in line with the government's Digital India push. It was also seen to minimise physical contact in the time of Covid.

The "Union Budget Mobile App" was also launched last year to enable MPs and the public to access Budget documents digitally.

The App facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday approved the Budget 2022-23.

The Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a short while from now in the Lok Sabha.

The Budget documents usually include the finance minister's speech in Parliament, highlights, annual financial statement, finance bill containing tax proposals, memorandum explaining the provisions in the financial bill, and macroeconomic framework statement.

They also include the medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement, outcome framework for schemes, customs notification, implementation of previous Budget announcements, receipt budget, expenditure budget and statement of budget estimates.

