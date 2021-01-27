Budget 2021: What is Revenue Budget? Here's all you need to know

As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gears up to present her third Union Budget on 1 February, one needs to be aware of certain finance terms to understand what she plans to propose to the citizens on the big day.

One of the unique aspects of Union Budget 2021–2022 is that it’s not going to be a voluminous tome—the Finance Ministry will be going digital.

In other words, unlike the previous years, budget documents will not be printed this year following the COVID-19 protocol; these will instead be distributed electronically to the MPs.

Previously, a ceremony marked the launch of a printing exercise for the budget. This will be the first time since the presentation of Independent India's first budget on 26 November 1947 that the documents containing the income and expenditure statement of the Union government along with the Finance Bill, detailing new taxes and other measures for the new financial year, will not be printed.