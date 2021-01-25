Budget 2021: What is indirect tax? Here's all you need to know

Budget presentation is just around the corner and one needs to be aware of basic finance terms to understand what our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to propose to the citizens on the big day.

Ahead of the D-day we answer some of the FAQs related to finance. In this article, we will be looking at indirect taxes.

What is Indirect Tax?

Indirect tax is an amount paid by the manufacturer to the governemnt but the burden of the tax payment is on the end customer as they purchase the products.

Indirect tax in India

In India, there were a number of indirect taxes applied by the Centre. Taxes are imposed on manufacture, sale, import and purchases of goods and services.

However, after the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), all taxes have been bundled into a singular tax for the citizens.