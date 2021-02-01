Budget 2021: Govt to set up Rs 20,000 cr DFI to promote infra financing

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will set up a Rs 20,000 crore Development Finance Institution (DFI) with a view to mobilise Rs 111 lakh crore required for funding of the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline.

Unveiling the Union Budget 2021-22, the Finance Minister said that a professionally managed DFI to be set up to provide, enable and catalyze infrastructure financing. The government proposes Rs 20,000 crore to capitalise this institution and aims to have lending portfolio of at least Rs 5 lakh crore in three years, she said.