Budget 2021: Govt doubles MSME outlay to Rs 15,700 cr

Mumbai: The Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman has proposed an outlay of Rs 15,700 crore in 2021-22 budget against Rs 7,572 crore in 2020-21 budget micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which were hit hard due to coronavirus pandemic led lockdown and economic slowdown.

We have taken a number of steps to support the MSME sector in this Budget. I have provided Rs 15,700 crore to the sector more than double of the last year,” she said. FM said the definition of small companies will be revised by raising the capital base to Rs 2 crore from the current limit of Rs 50 lakh, and the turnover of those companies is between Rs 2 crore and Rs 20 crore. This is expected to benefit two lakh companies in easing their compliance requirements.

FM has announced reduction in Customs duty uniformly to 7.5% on semis, flat, and long products of non-alloy, alloy, and stainless steels to help MSMEs and other user industries that have been severely hit by a recent jump in iron and steel prices. Sitharaman also proposed exempting duty on steel scrap for a period till March 31, 2022 to provide relief to metal recyclers, mostly which are MSMEs.