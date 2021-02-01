Budget 2021 goes digital: Nirmala Sitharaman replaces Swadeshi Bahi Khata with tablet amid COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier today, Sitharaman and her team met President Ram Nath Kovind before presenting her third budget. She was accompanied by her deputy Anurag Thakur and other officials of the Finance Ministry.

The Budget speech will begin at around 11 am today with Sitharaman beginning it with an address to the speaker of Lok Sabha. Usually, the duration of the presentation ranges from 90 to 120 minutes.

Sitharaman had tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Friday.

The Indian economy can contract by 7.7 per cent in the current financial year ending on March 31 and the growth could be 11 per cent in the next financial year, according to the survey.

(With inputs from ANI)