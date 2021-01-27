Budget 2021: Aatmanirbhar to be central theme this year

Infrastructure: Efficient way to increase fiscal spending:

Focusing on infrastructure/construction will create multiple impacts. Construction is a crucial sector to generate sustainable employment and stable income. Through stable income, the infrastructure sector could generate income for bottom income groups. It, in turn, will improve demand and bring growth back in the economy.

This sector is important from the perspective of credit growth revival as well. The plan to build National Infrastructure Pipeline is already in progress. The government has allocated a budget of over Rs 100 lakh crore (split between the center, states, and private sector) over five years. The budgetary allocation to these projects will boost the confidence of the private sector to revive the investment cycle.

There has been an extensive focus on real estate post-pandemic. However, plenty of work is still required to reduce the inventory, speed up the under-construction projects, and bringing further affordability to the sector.

Pradhan Mantri Aavas Yojna (PMAY) has been effective on the ground. The budget could further extend the benefits of the scheme for the larger population.