BSNL chasing dues of Rs 3000 crore from biz clients

New Delhi: Battling severe liquidity crunch, BSNL plans to aggressively chase outstanding dues from its enterprise clients and is hoping to recover the bulk of over Rs 3,000 crore receivables in the next two-three months, its chairman said. The move comes at a time when Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is facing mounting pressure on its financials, and it even delayed payment of employee salaries for the second time this year. BSNL on August 5 had released July salaries of employees.

"There are outstandings from our enterprise customers, which is more than Rs 3,000 crore. We are following up with them aggressively and on a day-to-day basis ... there is success coming to us," BSNL Chairman and Managing Director P K Purwar told PTI. Purwar said that while it is difficult to give a definite timeline for recovery of the full amount which is due, BSNL hopes to recover a "substantial" portion of its receivables from clients in the next two-three months.