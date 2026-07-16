 BSNL Awards ₹856.39 Crore 4G Expansion Order To ITI Ltd, Company To Deploy Network Across 7,613 Sites In Western India
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BSNL Awards ₹856.39 Crore 4G Expansion Order To ITI Ltd, Company To Deploy Network Across 7,613 Sites In Western India

ITI Limited received an order worth Rs 856.39 crore from BSNL for 4G mobile network expansion in West India. The project covers 7,613 sites and includes planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
BSNL Awards ₹856.39 Crore 4G Expansion Order To ITI Ltd, Company To Deploy Network Across 7,613 Sites In Western India
ITI Limited received an order worth Rs 856.39 crore. |

Mumbai: ITI Limited, a public sector undertaking, announced on Thursday that it secured a work order valued at Rs 856.39 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the expansion of its 4G mobile network in West India.

Project Scope

The order involves the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of the 4G mobile network on a turnkey basis. This expansion will cover 7,613 sites across the West Zone.

Previous Collaboration

ITI Limited, in consortium with TCS, previously completed a Rs 2,640 crore project for BSNL's 4G network under Phase IX.2 in the same zone. That project included 23,633 sites in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mumbai LSA.

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Management Statement

Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said that BSNL continues to show trust in the company’s execution capability. Rai added that ITI Limited has been consistently executing projects and supports India’s Atmanirbhar telecom initiatives.

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Ongoing Projects

ITI Limited is also currently executing Bharatnet Phase III projects for BSNL, valued at Rs 7,000 crore. These projects span Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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