BSE net profit climbs 86% to Rs 58.58 cr in December quarter

Leading stock exchange BSE reported an 86 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 58.58 crore in the three months ended December 2021.

The exchange's revenue from operations surged 60 per cent to Rs 192.67 crore for the quarter.

BSE saw a 44 per cent rise in average daily turnover in equity segment to Rs 5,217 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The total number of transactions in its mutual fund distribution platform -- BSE StAR MF -- surged 106 per cent to reach 5 crore in the latest third quarter from 2.4 crore in the same quarter of the preceding year.

''We will continue our focus on improving operational performance in existing business and look at accelerating growth by enhancing the areas we operate in via new businesses,'' stated BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:05 AM IST