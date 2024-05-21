 BSE-listed Companies Market Cap Hits $5 Trillion Mark For First Time
IANSUpdated: Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 04:14 PM IST
BSE-listed Companies Market Cap Hits $5 Trillion Mark For First Time | Representative Image

For the first time, BSE-listed companies' total market capitalisation crossed the $5 trillion mark on May 21, following a run-up in midcap and small-cap stocks.

BSE market cap in last 5 months

In the last five months, BSE's market cap has increased by $633 billion. At the beginning of this year, the total market cap of BSE was $4.14 trillion. The Indian market has been bullish for some time now.

BSE benchmark Sensex is trading just below 1.5 per cent from the all-time high. While BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading at an all-time high.

Since the beginning of 2024, Sensex has given returns of only 2.3 per cent, but BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices have given returns of 16 and 11 per cent respectively. BSE has reached $4 trillion to $5 trillion in just six months.

BSE touched the $4 trillion for the first time in November 2023. The Indian stock market ranks fifth in market capitalisation in the world with $5 trillion.

Top countries - Market cap

America is in first place with a market capitalisation of $55 trillion, China is in second place with a market capitalisation of $9.4 trillion, Japan is in third place with a market capitalisation of $6.4 trillion and Hong Kong's stock market is in fourth place in the world with a market capitalisation of $5.4 trillion.

