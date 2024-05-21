Shine Declines: Gold Prices Plunge Amid Weak Global Trends; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices | Canva

The gold prices on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 took a significant dip. Futures for June delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) fell by Rs 458 to Rs 73,909 per 10 grams largely due to speculators selling off their holdings.

The reason for the gold price fall

This decrease was partly because the US dollar strengthened, marking gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. When the dollar rises, gold often becomes less attractive as an investment.

Current Gold and Silver Prices

According to GoodReturns, on May 21, 2024, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 68,300 per 10 grams, while 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 63,820 for the same amount. Silver, on the other hand, was selling for Rs 94,600 per kilogram.

Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Gold price today

In Mumbai, Kolkata, Kerala, Bangalore and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 68,300 and 24-carat gold is at Rs 74,510.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is at Rs 68,450 and Rs 68,600, respectively.

In Delhi and Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 74,660 and Rs 74,840 respectively.

Silver price today

In Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata 1 kg silver will cost Rs 94,600.

In Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala the price is at Rs 99,000.