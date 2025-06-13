BSE Invites Auction Offers For Settlement DR-650, Demat Auction Scheduled For June 13

BSE Limited has announced a Demat Auction under Rolling Settlement No. DR-650/2025-26. |

Mumbai: BSE Limited has announced a Demat Auction under Rolling Settlement No. DR-650/2025-26, to be held on Friday, June 13, 2025. The auction invites offers from all trading members of the exchange for specific securities.

The auction process will follow a specific time schedule. The Auction Offer Entry session will start at 2:00 p.m. and close by 2:45 p.m. After this, the Auction Matching session will take place from 2:45 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Delivery Statement and Report of Accepted Offers will be available between 3:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the Money Statement and Final Reports will be issued between 3:35 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The Pay-in for the auction will be done on Monday, June 16, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Members and custodians must make sure that securities are paid in on time and within the depository deadlines.

Following the implementation of the Uniform Membership Structure, settlements will now be handled through the Clearing Member of a Trading Member. Importantly, trading members can now offer securities in auctions even if they had short delivered the same in the same settlement.

All trading members should double-check the security codes and rates before submitting their bids. The exchange will not allow any corrections and holds the right to accept or reject any offer without giving reasons.

Members are advised to refer to the “Auction Offer Entry Screen” for the cutoff rate and also keep track of corporate actions such as Ex-Rights, Ex-Bonus, or Ex-Split updates.