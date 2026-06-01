BSE Clears 150 Investor Complaints In May, Fresh Grievances Continue To Flow In

BSE Resolves 150 Investor Complaints In May. |

Mumbai: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday said it resolved 150 investor complaints against 99 listed companies during May 2026. The complaints resolved during the month included both new grievances and cases carried forward from previous months.

At the same time, the exchange received 166 fresh complaints involving 111 companies, according to a statement issued by BSE.

Three Companies Have Long-Pending Complaints

BSE also shared details of companies where investor complaints have remained unresolved for more than one month.

The top three companies with pending complaints as of May are:

- JSW Steel Limited

- Filatex Fashions Limited

- Asian Bearings Limited

The exchange regularly monitors such cases and works with listed companies to ensure timely resolution of investor grievances.

Better Resolution Than Fresh Complaints In April

In April 2026, BSE had resolved 183 complaints against 117 companies. During that month, it had received 168 complaints against 117 companies.

The exchange had disposed of more complaints than it received in April, indicating steady efforts to reduce the backlog of investor grievances.

BSE Warns Investors Against Fraudulent Schemes

BSE has once again cautioned investors against schemes that promise fixed or assured returns from stock market investments.

The exchange said such schemes are prohibited by law and often expose investors to significant financial risks.

Investors have been advised not to share their trading account credentials, including user IDs and passwords, with anyone. Sharing such information can lead to misuse of trading accounts and financial losses.

Use Official Platforms For Complaints

BSE urged investors to verify whether brokers, investment advisers and research analysts are properly registered before dealing with them.

For grievance redressal, investors can use the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) SCORES platform, which allows them to file and track complaints against listed companies and market intermediaries.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also continues to run awareness campaigns through television, newspapers, SMS and digital platforms to educate people about online frauds and safe financial practices.

Market regulators and exchanges have repeatedly advised investors to remain alert and use only authorised channels while investing in financial markets.