 Brokers Need To Be Cautious Against Manipulations In Stock Market: SEBI Member
PTIUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Brokers Need To Be Cautious Against Manipulations In Stock Market: SEBI Member | Representative Image/File

Sebi Whole Time Member Kamlesh Chandra Varshney on Saturday cautioned against manipulations in the capital market and urged brokers to keep an eye and prevent such instances.

Clamping down on misdoings, the markets watchdog has been taking action against various entities for manipulations, including front running activities.

Emphasising the importance of investor trust, Varshney said that if there is no trust of investors, "everything will fail".

Manipulations are going on and Sebi cannot intervene in all of them. Some brokers are involved and the broker community should keep an eye as "bad elements can come in the system", he said.

He was speaking at the 13th international convention of the Association of National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) in the national capital.

The Whole Time Member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) also said that entities should look at technological developments to improve efficiency as well as business. 

