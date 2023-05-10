 British man who hacked Twitter accounts of Musk, Kardashian & Biden sentenced to 77 years in prison
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBritish man who hacked Twitter accounts of Musk, Kardashian & Biden sentenced to 77 years in prison

British man who hacked Twitter accounts of Musk, Kardashian & Biden sentenced to 77 years in prison

He also admitted to cyberstalking among other offences, against handles that also included Barack Obama's account.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Hacker Joseph James O'Connor | Instagram

What top celebrities or entrepreneurs post on social media can trigger anything from outrage to euphoria, and things can get really serious based on a single tweet by a US President. During the pandemic, online activity registered a surge as people were on social media and Zoom, but it also saw an uptick in cyber attacks.

During this time, a British man hacked important Twitter accounts including handles of current Twitter CEO Elon Musk, US President Joe Biden and influencer Kim Kardashian.

Read Also
Cybercrime operation: 125 hackers held from Haryana’s Nuh district
article-image

Taking control of influential voices

  • Joseph James O'Connor has pled guilty to hacking celebrity Twitter handles back in July 2020, which were among more than 100 accounts that he hit.

  • He also admitted to cyberstalking among other offences, against handles that also included Barack Obama's account.

  • He now faces 70 years in prison in the case, for which he was extradited from Spain to the US last month.

Read Also
Hackers threaten RentoMojo users via email; startup flags data breach
article-image

Co-conspirators barely out of their teens

  • Along with O'Connor, Mason Sheppard, Nima Fazeli and Graham Ivan Clark have also been charged for the mass hacking.

  • While Connor used the alias PlugwalkJoe, Sheppard used Chaewon, and was just 19 when he allegedly committed wire fraud, money laundering and intentional access of protected systems.

  • O'Connor used stealth accounts and aliases overseas to mask his identity and threatened users to extort money, causing emotional harm in the process.

  • The hackers who also took over high-profile TikTok accounts, sent out tweets asking followers of influential people to send Bitcoin to their wallets.

  • Considering the way tweets by Elon Musk can sway stock prices and how a US President's post can affect global geopolitics, such a breach in cybersecurity could have far-reaching consequences.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

British man who hacked Twitter accounts of Musk, Kardashian & Biden sentenced to 77 years in prison

British man who hacked Twitter accounts of Musk, Kardashian & Biden sentenced to 77 years in prison

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Relaxo Footwears net profit jumps to Rs 63.30 cr, Godrej Consumer Products...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Relaxo Footwears net profit jumps to Rs 63.30 cr, Godrej Consumer Products...

Closing bell: Markets end higher; Sensex at 61,756.10, Nifty at 18,259.30

Closing bell: Markets end higher; Sensex at 61,756.10, Nifty at 18,259.30

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer

Nexus Select Trust REIT IPO subscribed 28% on first day of offer

Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to dismiss 10 out of 13 charges against him: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to dismiss 10 out of 13 charges against him: Report