Cybercrime operation: 125 hackers held from Haryana’s Nuh district

Chandigarh: Haryana police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended 125 hackers and cyber offenders after carrying out simultaneous raids in several villages of Nuh district following a late Wednesday night operation.

A state police spokesperson said that acting on intelligence gathering and other inputs related to cyber frauds operated from different areas of Nuh district, the police identified the hot-spot of the said cybercrime and conducted raids simultaneously with a police force. About 5,000 policemen, in which one SP, 6 additional SPs, 14 DSPs took part in the crackdown against cyber offenders, he claimed in a statement.

Cyber training program in Bhondsi

The Nuh SP Nuh Varun Singla said that a cyber training program was also conducted in Bhondsi from April 4 to April 8, following which the outline of this special operation to said crackdown was prepared after getting intelligence and other inputs.

The highest number of 31 cyber offenders were nabbed from Nai village, followed by 25 from Luhinga Kalan village, 20 each from Jaimat and Jakhopur, 17 each from Khedla and Tirwara, and 11 from Aminabad. Stating that a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 10,000 was also nabbed during the raids, police said that a total of 66 smartphones, 65 fake SIMs, 166 Aadhaar cards, 3 laptops, 128 ATM cards of different banks, 2 ATM swipe machines, 1 AEPS machine, 6 scanners and 5 PAN cards were recovered from the criminals and hackers.

In addition, 7 country-made pistols, 2 cartridges, 2 cars, 4 tractor-trolleys, 22 motorcycles have also been recovered. The raids were conducted by the police targeting 69 accused involved in cyber and other criminal cases.

In the initial investigation, the connection of the apprehended accused with cyber criminals of other states has also come to the fore, and further investigation in this regard is underway.

