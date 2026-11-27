Puneet Das |

Mumbai: Leading biscuit and bakery products manufacturer Britannia Industries on Friday, November 27, announced the resignation of its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Puneet Das, marking a senior leadership change at the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) major.

Das has decided to pursue a professional opportunity outside the organisation, the company informed stock exchanges through a regulatory filing.

Leadership Transition

According to the exchange filing, Das will officially step down from his position at the close of business hours on December 9, 2026. He had joined Britannia Industries as Chief Marketing Officer on February 16, 2026. His departure comes less than 10 months after assuming responsibility for the company's marketing function.

The announcement marks a relatively short tenure for the senior executive at one of India's leading packaged food companies. Britannia Industries did not disclose details regarding Das's next professional assignment or announce a successor to the outgoing marketing chief in the filing.

Marketing Strategy In Focus

The leadership change comes at a time when India's FMCG industry continues to witness intense competition, evolving consumer preferences and increasing emphasis on digital marketing and brand differentiation. Marketing leadership plays a crucial role in driving consumer engagement, strengthening brand positioning, supporting product innovation and expanding market reach in the highly competitive packaged food segment.

Britannia Industries has an extensive presence across multiple food categories, including biscuits, cakes, breads, dairy products and other bakery offerings. Its established brand portfolio and widespread distribution network remain important pillars of its consumer-facing business.

Succession Plans Awaited

With Das scheduled to leave the organisation in December, attention is likely to shift towards Britannia's succession plans and the future leadership of its marketing division. The company has not provided further details regarding any interim marketing leadership arrangement or changes to its existing organisational structure.

The regulatory disclosure was limited to the executive's resignation, his decision to explore an external professional opportunity and the effective date of his departure from the FMCG major.

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