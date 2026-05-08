Britannia Q4 Profit Jumps 21% To ₹678 Crore, FY26 Revenue Crosses ₹18,800 Crore

Britannia Industries Ltd reported double-digit profit growth in Q4 FY26 despite pressure on international operations from geopolitical disruptions in West Asia. |

Mumbai: Britannia Industries Ltd reported a 21.1 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax attributable to owners to Rupees 678 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, while revenue from operations increased 7.1 per cent to Rupees 4,686 crore. The company said profitability improved despite higher freight and fuel costs arising from disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict.

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Operating profit for Q4 FY26 rose 6 per cent year-on-year to Rupees 768 crore, while profit before tax increased 4.4 per cent to Rupees 785 crore. Profit after tax margin improved to 14.5 per cent of revenue compared with 12.4 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. Britannia’s consolidated sales remained above Rupees 4,500 crore for the fourth consecutive quarter, although revenue declined sequentially from Rupees 4,885 crore reported in Q3 FY26.

The company highlighted strong momentum in adjacency businesses, with wafers recording healthy double-digit growth and the dairy segment delivering double-digit expansion led by ghee sales. Cake and rusk categories also witnessed accelerated growth through e-commerce channels. Britannia added that the newly launched 50-50 Cheeze and Caramel Dipped products became the second-largest player in the sandwich cracker category within three months of launch.

West Asia Conflict Impacts International Business

The company said international business revenue and profitability were impacted during Q4 FY26 because of vessel unavailability, slowdown in demand and rising ocean freight costs linked to the West Asia conflict. Britannia said it has initiated calibrated price increases from Q1 FY27 and is optimising sourcing between Indian and international manufacturing facilities to mitigate supply disruptions.

FY26 Profit Rises 16%

For FY26, Britannia reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rupees 18,858 crore, up 7.5 per cent year-on-year. Operating profit increased 11.6 per cent to Rupees 3,208 crore, while profit before tax rose 12.4 per cent to Rupees 3,289 crore. Profit after tax attributable to owners increased 16.3 per cent to Rupees 2,533 crore, with annual PAT margin improving to 13.4 per cent from 12.4 per cent in FY25.

The company also reported continued growth in e-commerce, where category salience in domestic business rose to 6 per cent in FY26 from 2 per cent in FY22.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Britannia Industries’ Q4 FY26 investor presentation and is not investment advice.