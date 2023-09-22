 Brightcom Group Appoints Dr. Radhakishore Pandrangi As Additional (Independent) Director of the Company
Brightcom Group Appoints Dr. Radhakishore Pandrangi As Additional (Independent) Director of the Company



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 22, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
Brightcom Group Appoints Dr. Radhakishore Pandrangi As Additional (Independent) Director of the Company

Brightcom Group Limited on Friday announced that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board and considering the interaction with other Board Members, the Board of Directors of the Company approved the appointment of Dr. Radhakishore Pandrangi as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company for a term of five years with effect from September 22, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders in their forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

About Dr. Radhakishore Pandrangi

Dr. Radhakishore Pandrangi currently serves as the Chief Executive at Oriental Skills and Safety Services Pvt Ltd. In addition to this role, he holds positions on the board of directors for multiple organizations, including Centillion Networks Pvt Ltd, HC Robotics Pvt Ltd, and a not-for-profit entity called Optimal Skills and Solutions Foundation. He is also a principal at Hathors Advisory Services, a consulting firm specializing in government relations and business development.

Brightcom Group Limited shares

The shares of Brightcom Group Limited on Friday at  2:01 pm IST were at Rs 19.20, down by 4.95 percent.

Sebi Bars Brightcom Group CMD And CFO From Managerial Posts Till Further Order
