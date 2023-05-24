Brigade Enterprises allots 60,904 equity shares to employees as stock options

Brigade allots equity shares to employees as stock options | Wikipedia

Brigade enterprises has today announced the allotment of 60,904 equity shares to employee as stock options, through an exchange filing.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 2,30,79,25,550 due to the allotment.

Brigade Enterprises Limited shares

The shares of Brigade Enterprises Limited on Wednesday at 1:06 pm IST were at Rs 532.95, down by 0.084 per cent.