 Brigade Enterprises allots 60,904 equity shares to employees as stock options
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBrigade Enterprises allots 60,904 equity shares to employees as stock options

Brigade Enterprises allots 60,904 equity shares to employees as stock options

The allotment was approved by the nomination and remuneration committee under ESOS 2017.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 24, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
Brigade allots equity shares to employees as stock options | Wikipedia

Brigade enterprises has today announced the allotment of 60,904 equity shares to employee as stock options, through an exchange filing.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 2,30,79,25,550 due to the allotment.

Brigade Enterprises Limited shares

The shares of Brigade Enterprises Limited on Wednesday at 1:06 pm IST were at Rs 532.95, down by 0.084 per cent.

Read Also
Brigade Enterprises' sales bookings up 14% Rs 1,995 cr in Apr-Dec on better housing demand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Avanti Feeds profit rises by Rs 101.45 cr, Hindalco net profit drops to Rs...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Avanti Feeds profit rises by Rs 101.45 cr, Hindalco net profit drops to Rs...

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Supratim Bandyopadhyay as Additional Director

Aditya Birla Capital appoints Supratim Bandyopadhyay as Additional Director

Brigade Enterprises allots 60,904 equity shares to employees as stock options

Brigade Enterprises allots 60,904 equity shares to employees as stock options

UK inflation falls to lowest level in over a year; CPI drops to 8.7%

UK inflation falls to lowest level in over a year; CPI drops to 8.7%

Elon Musk interested in India; to finalise location for Tesla factory this year

Elon Musk interested in India; to finalise location for Tesla factory this year