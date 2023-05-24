Brigade Enterprises allots 60,904 equity shares to employees as stock options

Brigade enterprises has today announced the allotment of 60,904 equity shares to employee as stock options, through an exchange filing.
The paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 2,30,79,25,550 due to the allotment.
Brigade Enterprises Limited shares
The shares of Brigade Enterprises Limited on Wednesday at 1:06 pm IST were at Rs 532.95, down by 0.084 per cent.
