 Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBrent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red

Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red

The Indian Oil Corp Limited, however, gained 0.16 per cent or Rs 0.27, dropping to Rs 173.19 per share by the end of the day.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
File

As multiple geopolitical facets converge to raise tension, global trade, and one of the most fundamental elements of trade, crude oil prices are appearing to be getting affected. In a recent development, the price of the benchmark Brent crude surged by over 2 per cent.

Crude Oil Prices Jump

The brent crude Brent crude, also known as Brent blend, is a type of crude oil extracted predominantly from the North Sea oil fields of Brent, Forties, Oseberg, and Ekofisk (BFOE).

This is one of the most traded oil benchmarks in the world.

FPJ Shorts
Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red
Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In Red
Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team
Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team
Mumbai: Did You Know? Building In Andheri West Is Named 'Sinchan'
Mumbai: Did You Know? Building In Andheri West Is Named 'Sinchan'
Fahmaan Khan & Sonakshi Batra's New Show To Be Remake Of Bengali Serial Ichhe Node, Has Harshad-Pranali Connection Too: REPORTS
Fahmaan Khan & Sonakshi Batra's New Show To Be Remake Of Bengali Serial Ichhe Node, Has Harshad-Pranali Connection Too: REPORTS

Reuters

With this surge of 2.43 per cent or USD 1.92, the price of Brent Crude jumped and crossed the USD 80 mark again, reaching USD 80.94 per barrel.

Tension in the Middle East is owing to Israel and Iran-allied force's escalation in conflict and the recent message from the Hezbollah leader, while the ongoing conflict has led to greater concerns over trade and availability of trade and the supply of crude.

Read Also
'After 10 Years Of NDA, This Is Not Acceptable': Infosys Ex-CFO Mohandas Pai Bemoans EPFO Woes
article-image

This is because, apart from being important sources of crude oil themselves, these nations also play an important role in protecting pertinent trade corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz.

Another factor that is cited by some is the US Federal Reserve and the Jerome Powell-led central banking system's decision to slash interest rates, come September. In addition, China, the largest importer of oil in the world, and its economic performance are also reasons for concern.

Oil Company Shares Drop

Major Indian state-owned oil corporations also saw a decline in the fortunes at Dalal Street.

Hindustan Petroluem Corp Limited or HPCL, ended the day with a decline of 0.26 per cent or Rs 1.05, closing at Rs 404.00 per share on August 27.

Read Also
HPCL celebrates 50 years of formation with planting around 5.5 Lakh Trees
article-image

The Indian Oil Corp Limited, however, gained 0.16 per cent or Rs 0.27, dropping to Rs 173.19 per share by the end of the day.

When we come to another state-owned oil company, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd or BPCL, was the biggest loser, declining by 0.93 per cent or Rs 3.25, closing at Rs 347.90 per share.

Read Also
Top 5 Stocks To Watch Out For August 13: ONGC, Wipro & JSW Steel In Focus
article-image

There was some silver lining at the end of the day, as of the largest non-renewable company, ONGC ended in green, gaining 0.18 per cent or Rs 0.60, closing the day on Rs 328.45 per share.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In...

Brent Crude Jumps To $80 Per Barrel; Prices Increase By Over 2% As Indian Energy Companies Close In...

National Infrastructure Trust Files Draft Offer Document To Raise ₹1,600 Cr Through Public Issue

National Infrastructure Trust Files Draft Offer Document To Raise ₹1,600 Cr Through Public Issue

Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team

Who Are The Key Figures Behind Resourceful Automobile IPO? A Look At Rahul Sawhney And His Team

Sport SUV Embodies The Off-Road Spirit: Ford Bronco 2025

Sport SUV Embodies The Off-Road Spirit: Ford Bronco 2025

Who Is Kevan Parekh? Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Leader As New CFO, Succeeding Luca Maestri

Who Is Kevan Parekh? Apple Appoints Indian-Origin Leader As New CFO, Succeeding Luca Maestri