HPCL celebrates 50 years of formation with planting around 5.5 Lakh Trees

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) celebrated its Golden Jubilee on Monday with a grand event that highlighted its commitment to environmental sustainability through the plantation of around 5.5 lakh trees. The event, themed 'Panchatattvon Ka Maharatna,' honored the five great elements—Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Ether—that symbolize the foundation and growth of HPCL over the past 50 years.

Throughout the past year, HPCL's Strategic Business Units (SBUs) and Departments worked diligently to implement initiatives inspired by these five elements, benefiting HPCL's stakeholders, including customers, employees, ex-employees, society, and, most importantly, the environment.

A key highlight of these initiatives was the ambitious commitment to plant 5 lakh trees under the element Earth. During the event, the Chairman & Managing Director (C&MD) unveiled the Tree Portal, which showcased the progress and impact of this green journey. The plantation of over 5.4 lakh trees in a year marks a significant step towards achieving Net Zero, as these trees are projected to absorb 10,500 tonnes of carbon dioxide in the coming years.

On the occasion, a special cover by India Post was released, celebrating HPCL's rich heritage and milestones. The cover was launched by notable dignitaries from India Post, including Dr. Ajinkya Kale, Director of Postal Service Mumbai Region, and Dr. Sudhir Jakhere, Assistant Postmaster General (BD).

The event also celebrated HP Sampark, HPCL's employee volunteering platform, which has made a profound difference through 1,035 initiatives, involving 58,000 HP family members, and touching nearly 350,000 lives. Special recognition was given to the teams of Ranchi LPG and Paradeep Terminal for their outstanding efforts in the recent Blood Donation Drive, which resulted in the collection of 1,081 units of blood.

Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman & Managing Director, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated employees, ex-employees, and their families for their unwavering commitment and contributions, which have been instrumental in HPCL achieving this remarkable 50-year milestone.