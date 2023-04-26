Brent Council Extends collaboration with Infosys to offer free digital learning for local SMEs | Image: Infosys (Representative)

Infosys, a leader in next generation digital services and consulting, on Wednesday announced an extended collaboration with Brent Council that will see its digital learning platform Springboard made available to local small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), through an exchange filling.

Springboard is Infosys’ flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century. Since first launching in Brent in 2021, Springboard has seen over 48,000 people sign up to the platform, positively impacting digital literacy and inclusion rates in the local area. The platform has helped residents of all ages upskill.

What will the next phase include?

The next phase of its rollout across Brent will deliver continued access to digital skills training and mentorship for local businesses, helping SMEs unlock new opportunities to innovate and become digitally enabled enterprises. The collaboration is underpinned with an aim to support the building of a robust workforce and bolster local economic growth via investment in digital skills. Infosys Springboard aims to:

• Be available to everyone for free and designed to increase digital literacy across the board, including individual residents, schools and business owners.

• Support digitally engaged communities and make devices and digital assets available to those who cannot afford them.

• Empower digitally enabled local enterprises, helping entrepreneurs realise their ideas or small and medium sized businesses improve their services through digital efforts.

Speaking on the partnership, Councillor Muhammed Butt, Leader of Brent Council, said: “From the basics of business communications to driving sales through online marketing, the digital skills taught through Springboard have the potential to open up a wealth of opportunities for our small business community. This platform will help ensure Brent businesses not only have the skills they need to survive, but thrive, in the digital age.”

Thirumala Arohi, Senior Vice President, and Head – Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, said: “Upskilling and widening access to digital education are key priorities for us at Infosys. I’m delighted that we are expanding this unique partnership with Brent to build on our mutual goal to promote digital inclusion and maximise access to digital skills training, taking learners from beginner through to expert. I am certainly looking forward to seeing what local businesses in Brent can go on to achieve as a result.”