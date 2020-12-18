BrandSutra: Being straightforward pays, says Eric Braganza of Haier Appliances India

At the heart of Haier’s success…

We were a Rs 200 crore company when I joined. Next year, we are targeting the Rs 6,500 crore mark. But we have never been opportunists in the way we work. I actually attribute a lot of my success to our network across India and the loyal trade partnerships we have built. Another important factor is the strong team we have in the company, with one of the lowest attrition rates in the industry; most colleagues have been with me for 7-10 years.

Our ability to position our brand not as a price-fighter brand, but as a mid to high-end reasonably priced brand is also a factor for our success. Haier has never played the price game, never advertised big discounts. We've always given value to the customer and priced our products correctly. Our brand is looked upon as dependable. A combination of all these things has helped us reach where we are today.

Making some smart moves…

The market will gradually move towards smart appliances, though India may always be a couple of years behind the rest of the world. We have been expanding our smart appliances category in a big way, and all our appliances will soon be interconnected, operated from one control – be it your AC, washing machine, TV, refrigerator or water-heater. We expect to see significant but slow growth in this category. We upgraded our state-of-the-art plant at Pune and looking at our growth last year, we bought 123 acres of land in Greater Noida and invested Rs 3,000 crore to set up our second plant, which will be even bigger than Pune. We will therefore be a ‘Made in India’ brand, ensuring that the products we make are for the Indian consumer. Another area important to Haier is after-sales service - I look at it as an investment for the brand. Whenever we grow our business, we always ensure that our after-sales service is in place first, before we expand.

I see two kinds of consumers…

There are two sets of consumers right now - one set comprising people who have taken pay cuts, lost their jobs or are under financial pressure, and the other set who’ve got huge savings because discretionary spends like eating out, buying clothes and holidaying have come to a standstill. They have a lot of money to spend, and what do they want to spend on – perhaps a larger TV, a better washing machine or fridge, an extra AC for the house and so on. The situation today is actually quite contradictory. Looking at this, I don't foresee a major threat to consumer demand, going forward, though we may not see a huge rise. Even if costs increase, as declared by the Government recently, the consumer will take it in his stride.

It pays to be honest, clear-cut…

I’ve always believed in one thing - that honesty, sincerity and straightforwardness deliver. You may lose out in the short term but in the long term, it always stays, and that rule has guided my life. That's the way I work. All those who work with me know that, and where they stand with me because there are no grey areas. It helps build clean, real, good partnerships and relationships. People always know what to expect. They know there’s no favouritism, they know there’s no politics. Being clear-cut has always paid off for me.