Brahmaputra Infra Emerges Lowest Bidder For ₹70.18 Crore NH Project, Strengthens Northeast Presence

Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd has emerged as the lowest bidder. |

Mumbai: Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited on Monday announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a performance-based maintenance contract on National Highway NH-502A in Mizoram.

The contract, awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways through the Chief Engineer, PWD Highway, Aizawl, is valued at Rs 70.18 crore.

Five-Year Highway Maintenance Contract

The project involves operation and maintenance of an 87.18-km stretch of NH-502A for 60 months, or five years.

The scope also includes critical monsoon maintenance work along the corridor under the Multi Modal Project Division.

Strategic Corridor Near Myanmar Border

NH-502A is an important highway in southern Mizoram, connecting the Myanmar border with Lawngtlai.

The route passes through difficult and remote terrain, requiring significant deployment of local infrastructure, machinery, manpower and logistics support.

Boost To Northeast Expansion

The company said this project strengthens its presence in the Northeast and improves its operational capabilities in challenging frontier regions.

Management stated that long-term operations on this corridor could help build expertise and improve competitiveness for future infrastructure opportunities in the India–Myanmar border region.

Growth Opportunity Ahead

Brahmaputra Infrastructure believes its presence in the region could create future business opportunities from agencies such as the Border Roads Organisation, MoRT&H and state PWD departments.

However, the company clarified that the contract is still subject to post-bid evaluation and formal award procedures.

A final confirmation will be shared with exchanges once the contract is officially awarded.