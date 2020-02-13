BPCL net profit trebles to Rs 2,051 crore in Q3

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) on Thursday reported near trebling of net profit in the December quarter to Rs 2,051.43 crore.
BPCL had posted a net profit of Rs 698.62 crore in October-December 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operation dropped to Rs 85,926.70 crore from Rs 89,324.86 crore a year ago on lower oil prices.
BPCL said pre-tax profits from its mainstay oil refining and fuel market business jumped to Rs 2,246.88 crore in October-December 2019 from Rs 637.89 crore a year ago.
The net profit missed analysts' estimate of Rs 1,617 crore.
The company's other income fell to Rs 515 crore from Rs 933 crore a year ago.
In Oct-Dec, total expenditure, including finance cost, fell to Rs 84,150 crore from Rs 88,616 crore in the year-ago period. Finance cost rose 52% on year to Rs 512 crore.
Operating margin expanded to 3.62% in Oct-Dec from 0.97% a year ago. Tax outgo for the December quarter rose to Rs 472 crore from Rs 9,437 lakh a year ago.
For the September quarter, the company had reported a net profit of 17.08 bln rupees and revenue--net of excise duty--of 643.4 bln rupees.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)