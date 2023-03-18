 BPCL issues NCDs worth Rs 935 cr on private placement basis
BPCL issues NCDs worth Rs 935 cr on private placement basis

Updated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
BPCL issues NCDs worth Rs 935 cr on private placement basis | Wikepedia

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited on Friday allotted 93,561 unsecured, listed, rated, non-cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible, taxable debentures (NCD) worth Rs 1,00,000 each on private placement basis, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The NCDs worth a total of Rs 935,61,00,000 will be assigned to identified investors for an interest rate of 7.58 per cent per annum payable annually. The tenure of the NCDs will be for three years and the first interest payment will be on March 17, 2024 and then on March 17, 2025. The final payment will be on March 17, 206 one the same day the bullet repayment or principal payment will be done.

article-image

BPCL shares

The shares of BPCL on Friday closed at Rs 351.45, up by 0.16 per cent.

