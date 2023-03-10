BPCL appoints Dr. Sushma Agarwal as Independent Director | Image: BPCL (Representative)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited informed that the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Govt. of India vide letter dated 6.3.2023 has communicated the appointment of Dr. Sushma Agarwal as Independent Director for the period of three years from the date of notification of the appointment or until further orders whichever is earlier, via an exchange filing.

Accordingly, she was appointed as Director on the Board w.e.f. 10.3.2023. Dr. Sushma Agarwal is a M.Sc. and Ph.D in Botany. She is in the field of education. She was a Principal of Shardayatan High School for 18 years.

She was also a Director of Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB), Gujarat. Dr. Sushma Agarwal is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any SEBI Order or order any other authority. Further, she is not related to any of the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel in the Company.

