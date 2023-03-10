Bajaj Consumer Care announces buyback of over 2 lakh equity shares

Bajaj Consumer Care on Friday bought back 2,35,717 equity shares with a face value of Rs 1, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company has bought back a total of 31,70,604 equity shares as of March 10, 2023.
The paid up equity share before the buy back was at 14,75,40,159 and the paid up equity share after the buy back moved to 14,43,69,555.
Bajaj Consumer Care on March 9 bought back 2,635 shares worth Rs 160.9981.

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Friday closed at Rs 161.70, down by 1.07 per cent.
