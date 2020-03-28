BP Kanungo reappointed as RBI's deputy governor; All you need to know about him

BP Kanungo was reappointed as the Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

His reappointment came after the Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved Kanungo's term extension for a period of one year with effect from March 27.

Kanungo's tenure was to end on April 3.

Who is BK Kanungo? Here's all you need to know about him

Well, Kanungo was the executive director of RBI before he was took charge as the deputy governor back in April 2017. He oversees departments like currency management, payments and settlement, foreign exchange, internal debt management, to name a few.

He joined the RBI in September 1982 and has worked in several functional areas of the bank including exchange management, banking and non banking suprervision, currency management, government and bank accounts.

He has served as the head of regional offices of the Reserve Bank at Jaipur and Kolkata besides holding the position of the Banking Ombudsman for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Born on May 5, 1959, Kanungo holds a Master’s degree in humanities from Utkal University, besides holding a Bachelor’s degree in Law.

NS Vishwanathan, MK Jain and Michael Patra also hold the position of deputy governor of RBI apart from Kanungo.

Earlier this year, Michael Debabrata Patra was appointed as deputy governor of RBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

He was appointed to the post for a period of three years, it said.

Patra, who is looking after the monetary policy department as the executive director, is the fourth deputy governor of the RBI.

The RBI, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, can have a maximum of four deputy governors.