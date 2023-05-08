 Borosil Renewables subsidiary begins production after undergoing cold repair
Borosil Renewables subsidiary begins production after undergoing cold repair

The life expectancy of the furnace has increased after the modifications and it will also help save energy consumption.

Monday, May 08, 2023, 09:51 AM IST
Borosil Renewables subsidiary begins production after undergoing cold repair

Borosil Renewable's step-down subsidiary GMB Glasmanufaktur Brandenburg GmbH has completed the modification and cold repair of the furnace, the company announced through an exchange filing. GMB has also resumed production. Additionally the life expectancy of the furnace has increased after the modifications and it will also help save energy consumption.

The company also added that due to the implementation of certain advanced processes and technologies during the cold repair the production capacity of GMB has increased to 350 tonnes per day from its earlier 300 tonnes per day.

The shares of Borosil Renewables on Monday at 9:48 am IST were at Rs 526.50, up by 2.31 per cent.

