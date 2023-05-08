Opening bell: Markets trade higher amid positive global cues; Sensex at 61,212.14, Nifty at 18,114 | File

The markets on Monday opened in green amid positive global cues with Sensex at 61,212.14, up by 157.85 points and Nifty rose by points 45 at 18,114. IndusInd Bank, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and HDFC were the top gainers whereas Asian Paints, Kotak Bank, Infosys and Sun Pharma were the top losers.

The stocks of UPL, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Canara Bank, CG Power, Exide Industries, Pidilite Industries, Happiest Minds, Mahanagar Gas and Indian Bank will be in focus as the companies are announcing the results for the last quarter today.

Markets on Friday

Markets on Friday closed lower with BSE Sensex down by 694.96 points at 61,054.29 and NSE Nifty closed at 18,069, lower by 186.80 points. The banking, financial services and metal sectors went through an intense wave of selling. HDFC twins were among the biggest losers as the shares slipped nearly 6 per cent due to reports of merger.

Global markets

US stocks on Friday were in the positive after Apple posted an upbeat result and US job data showed a resilient labor market. Dow Jones Industrial Average was up at 33,674.38 with a gain of 546.64 points, which is the biggest one-day percentage gain since January. Nasad Composite gained 269.02 points to close at 12,235.41.

SGX Nifty on the Singaporean exchange on Monday were trading at 18,147.50, up by 23.50 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng also gained 94.82 points at 20,144.13 and South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,525.38 with a gain of 24.44 points. But on the other hand Japan's Nikkei 225 saw a dip of 197.92 points at 18,147.50.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Monday rose slightly due to fear of recession in the US that drove prices down for three straight weeks. Brent crude futures were up 6 cents at $75.36 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 8 cents to $71.42.

Rupee

Rupee on Monday after a long weekend opened at 81.76 per dollar against Thursday's close of 81.80.