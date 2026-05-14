 Borana Weaves Q4 Profit Jumps 58% To ₹17.2 Crore, FY26 Revenue Climbs 34%
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Borana Weaves Q4 Profit Jumps 58% To ₹17.2 Crore, FY26 Revenue Climbs 34%

Borana Weaves reported a 58 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 17.2 crore, while revenue increased 28 percent to Rs 100.7 crore. Full-year FY26 revenue climbed 34 percent to Rs 388.6 crore, supported by improved operating performance and stronger profitability despite sequential moderation in quarterly earnings.

G R MukeshUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
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Borana Weaves reported a 58 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 17.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Borana Weaves Limited reported a 58 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 17.2 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 10.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, even as revenue from operations declined sequentially from the previous quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 100.7 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 111.4 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 78.7 crore in Q4 FY25. The company closed FY26 with strong full-year growth supported by higher operating scale and improved profitability.

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Borana Weaves posted total income of Rs 102.4 crore during the March quarter, up from Rs 79.4 crore a year earlier. Total expenses rose to Rs 81.5 crore from Rs 65.9 crore in Q4 FY25, reflecting higher material consumption and employee costs.

Profit before tax increased 55 percent year-on-year to Rs 20.9 crore from Rs 13.5 crore. Sequentially, however, profitability moderated due to lower quarterly revenue and softer operating momentum compared with Q3 FY26.

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On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations fell 9.5 percent from Rs 111.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while PAT declined 7.2 percent from Rs 18.5 crore. Finance costs during Q4 stood at Rs 0.7 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose to Rs 5.6 crore.

The company reported EPS of Rs 6.45 in Q4 FY26 against Rs 7.02 in the preceding quarter and Rs 5.44 in Q4 FY25. The company also recorded a marginal exceptional gain linked to sale of tangible assets during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, Borana Weaves reported revenue from operations of Rs 388.6 crore, up 34 percent from Rs 290.8 crore in FY25. Net profit for FY26 rose 61 percent to Rs 64.6 crore compared with Rs 40.2 crore in the previous financial year. Total equity increased to Rs 281.6 crore as of March 31, 2026, from Rs 87.5 crore a year earlier, while total assets expanded to Rs 366.4 crore from Rs 155.9 crore.

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The board also approved the audited standalone financial results for FY26 and appointed Vora Vora & Associates as internal auditor for FY27, while reappointing Vaghela Kishor & Co as cost auditor.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/ audited regulatory filings and is not investment advice.

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