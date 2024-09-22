 BookMyShow Does A Ticketmaster, Repeats 2023 World Cup Fiasco As Website Crashes Before Sale Of Coldplay's Mumbai 2025 Concert Tickets
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBookMyShow Does A Ticketmaster, Repeats 2023 World Cup Fiasco As Website Crashes Before Sale Of Coldplay's Mumbai 2025 Concert Tickets

BookMyShow Does A Ticketmaster, Repeats 2023 World Cup Fiasco As Website Crashes Before Sale Of Coldplay's Mumbai 2025 Concert Tickets

Many indignat users have now taken it to X to express their frustration and umbrage on the matter.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
article-image

The news of British band Coldplay's arrival in India as a part of their 'Music Of The Spheres World Tour' has been welcomed by music enthusiasts and fans of the band in India. Many are queuing up in the virtual line for ticket on the ticketing website BookMyShow to book their chance to watch the band known for the songs, including 'Yellow', perform live.

BookMyShow Website Crashes

However, amid the euphoria, many potential concertgoers appear to have run into the wall as far as booking the tickets is concerned. Many have reported the website to have crashed, marring the process of booking the ticket for the gig which is slated to happen between January 18-19.

Many indignat users have now taken it to X to express their frustration and umbrage on the matter.

FPJ Shorts
BookMyShow Does A Ticketmaster, Repeats 2023 World Cup Fiasco As Website Crashes Before Sale Of Coldplay's Mumbai 2025 Concert Tickets
BookMyShow Does A Ticketmaster, Repeats 2023 World Cup Fiasco As Website Crashes Before Sale Of Coldplay's Mumbai 2025 Concert Tickets
'Will Resort To Legal Action If Fresh Applications Are Not Solicited From ALMs/ NGOs For TVC,' Says Former BJP Counselor Makarand Narwekar
'Will Resort To Legal Action If Fresh Applications Are Not Solicited From ALMs/ NGOs For TVC,' Says Former BJP Counselor Makarand Narwekar
R Ashwin Hugs His Wife After IND vs BAN 1st Test, Rohit Sharma Bonds With Off-Spinner's Daughters; Video
R Ashwin Hugs His Wife After IND vs BAN 1st Test, Rohit Sharma Bonds With Off-Spinner's Daughters; Video
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With 'Infinity Tickets'
Coldplay India Tour 2025: Missed Out On Mumbai Concert Passes? Here's Your Second Chance With 'Infinity Tickets'

One user said, "Indian startup ecosystem will never be like Silicon Valley. You know why, because of apps like #BookMyShow. They don’t know how to build a good tech at all. @Bookmyshow_live".

Another user sardonically remarked, "Nothing new; this app will crash even if SOTY2 gets released again. @bookmyshow #BookMyShow #Coldplay."

Other users shared a screenshot of the long digital queue, that they were a part of.

Another X account commented on the matter, taking a swipe at BookMyShow. The account said, "bhai no respect for Indian startups and Indian tech. "1 ticket to bech nahi paate and din bhar IRCTC ko gaali dete hain log#bookmyshow #coldplay".

Read Also
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: Check Out Dates, Venue, Ticket Booking & More
article-image

2023 ICC World Cup Botch-up

Previously, a similar incident had come to pass when BookMyShow, which was responsible for ticketing during the ICC 50-Over World Cup, came to pass in India.

In August of 2023, the website broke down before fans could buy tickets for the World Cup matches that were hosted in India.

Read Also
Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: ₹3,30,000 For A Room? Navi Mumbai Sees Massive Jump In Hotel Prices...
article-image

BookMyShow Does a Ticketmaster

Globally, BookMyShow joins the undesired list of ticketing platforms, that disappointed their customers. Previously, in 2023, a similar instance came to pass, when one of the largest event-ticketing platforms in the world, Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation, botched up the ticketing for concerts fo pop-icon, Taylor Swift.

This came to pass during the period when Taylor Swift was in the middle of her Eras Tour.

Ticketmaster was accused of being ill-equipped when the sale went online, the website collapsed within an hour; leaving consumers either signed out or in a frozen queue.

Apart from website crashes, Ticketmaster has also been accused of selling tickets for major concerts of marquee artists like Beyonce at an astronomically high and unreasonable rate.

BookMyShow was founded in 1999. And it is currently led by its founder-CEO Ashish Hemrajani.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BookMyShow Does A Ticketmaster, Repeats 2023 World Cup Fiasco As Website Crashes Before Sale Of...

BookMyShow Does A Ticketmaster, Repeats 2023 World Cup Fiasco As Website Crashes Before Sale Of...

India's Coal Import Rises 41% To 25.23 MT In July: Mjunction

India's Coal Import Rises 41% To 25.23 MT In July: Mjunction

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: ₹3,30,000 For A Room? Navi Mumbai Sees Massive Jump In Hotel Prices...

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: ₹3,30,000 For A Room? Navi Mumbai Sees Massive Jump In Hotel Prices...

Luxury Carmakers Mercedes, Audi, BMW Expect Robust Sales This Festive Season

Luxury Carmakers Mercedes, Audi, BMW Expect Robust Sales This Festive Season

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: From ₹25,000 To ₹70,000 For A Room; Hotel Prices Shoot Up Three...

Coldplay Mumbai Concert 2025: From ₹25,000 To ₹70,000 For A Room; Hotel Prices Shoot Up Three...