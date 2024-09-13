 Bombay HC Grants Interim Bail To Priyavrat Mandhana Of Mandhana Industries Limited
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBombay HC Grants Interim Bail To Priyavrat Mandhana Of Mandhana Industries Limited

Bombay HC Grants Interim Bail To Priyavrat Mandhana Of Mandhana Industries Limited

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Mandhana challenging his “illegal arrest” on the grounds that ED did not provide him the ‘reason to believe’ that he had committed the offence, as mandated under PMLA.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | ANI

The Bombay High Court has granted interim bail to Priyavrat Mandhana, 25, former vice-president of Mandhana Industries Limited, who was arrested by Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the alleged Rs 975-crore bank loan fraud case.

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Mandhana challenging his “illegal arrest” on the grounds that ED did not provide him the ‘reason to believe’ that he had committed the offence, as mandated under PMLA.

Read Also
Rajasthan: ED Attaches Properties Worth ₹26.59 Lakh In 2021 REET Paper Leak Case; Cash And Bank...
article-image

According to the ED, a consortium of banks led by Bank of Baroda was defrauded, where the company through its promoters and directors, diverted funds given as loans to the tune of Rs 975 crore. Priyavrat’s father, Purushottam Mandhana, a director in the company, too was arrested by ED. 

Read Also
Kolkata: ED Raids Properties Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghos In Financial Fraud Case
article-image

“Prima facie, it seems that respondents already had sufficient material as being alleged proceeds of crime as enumerated in the grounds of arrest. If that being so, we find no reason to accept the argument of ED that in order to prevent the destruction or tampering of the evidence, the petitioner’s arrest was necessary,” a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Prithviraj Chavan noted. 

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Grants Interim Bail To Priyavrat Mandhana Of Mandhana Industries Limited
Bombay HC Grants Interim Bail To Priyavrat Mandhana Of Mandhana Industries Limited
Mira Bhayandar: ACB Arrests 42-Year-Old Kashigaon Constable For Demanding ₹10,000 Bribe Via Digital Payment
Mira Bhayandar: ACB Arrests 42-Year-Old Kashigaon Constable For Demanding ₹10,000 Bribe Via Digital Payment
Mumbai: SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Rejects Allegations Of Conflict Of Interests
Mumbai: SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Rejects Allegations Of Conflict Of Interests
Mumbai: 'Private Hospitals Flouting High Court Guidelines,' Alleges Global Vikas Trust
Mumbai: 'Private Hospitals Flouting High Court Guidelines,' Alleges Global Vikas Trust

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Grants Interim Bail To Priyavrat Mandhana Of Mandhana Industries Limited

Bombay HC Grants Interim Bail To Priyavrat Mandhana Of Mandhana Industries Limited

Mumbai: SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Rejects Allegations Of Conflict Of Interests

Mumbai: SEBI Chief Madhabi Puri Buch Rejects Allegations Of Conflict Of Interests

SEBI Attaches Accounts Of Defaulting Brokerage Firm Over Unpaid Penalties

SEBI Attaches Accounts Of Defaulting Brokerage Firm Over Unpaid Penalties

Mumbai: Puravankara Ltd Ventures Into SoBo Market With Redevelopment Of Miami Apartments At Breach...

Mumbai: Puravankara Ltd Ventures Into SoBo Market With Redevelopment Of Miami Apartments At Breach...

Mumbai: House Of Hiranandani Signs Redevelopment Projects Worth ₹5,000 Crore In Chembur

Mumbai: House Of Hiranandani Signs Redevelopment Projects Worth ₹5,000 Crore In Chembur